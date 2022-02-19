Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

