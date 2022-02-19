TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 9,944 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 712.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 287.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

NYSE:UPS opened at $209.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

