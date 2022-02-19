TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,371,000 after acquiring an additional 788,881 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

