TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

