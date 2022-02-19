TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.