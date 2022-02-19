TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 10,084 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.