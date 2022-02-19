Traders Purchase High Volume of Bandwidth Put Options (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,344 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,613% compared to the average volume of 487 put options.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $194.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

