Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of 265% compared to the average daily volume of 1,770 put options.

Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

