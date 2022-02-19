Traders Purchase Large Volume of 10x Genomics Put Options (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,889 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 976% compared to the average volume of 640 put options.

10x Genomics stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.51. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,236 shares of company stock worth $27,781,516. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

