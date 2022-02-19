Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.24. 595,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

