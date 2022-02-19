Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.24. 595,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.