Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 594,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Traeger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

