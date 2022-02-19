Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.74% of Transocean worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Transocean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.35 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

