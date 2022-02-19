Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

