Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

78.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,496.81%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -174.53% -86.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 8.68 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -6.16 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.78) -0.28

Trevi Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Travere Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.