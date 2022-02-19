TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is grappling with commodity cost inflation as well as supply-chain headwinds, causing higher labor costs and supply shortages. Such headwinds adversely impacted the company’s performance during the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein top and bottom lines declined year over year. Management expects limitations on its ability to cater to demand to persist through at least the first half of 2022, wherein it also expects labor shortages and supply-chain woes to hurt revenue and profits. It is on track with exploring strategic alternatives for the business. TreeHouse Foods is undertaking pricing actions, which is however expected to offset inflation only at the end of the first quarter. That said, gains from buyouts and away-from-home food demand are upsides.”

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THS. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.