Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.40

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as high as C$19.19. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 464,330 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

