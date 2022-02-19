TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,385 shares of company stock worth $4,694,940. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

