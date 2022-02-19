Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Trinseo stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

