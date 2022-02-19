TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
