TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

