Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.