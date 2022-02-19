Truist Financial Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.79. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

