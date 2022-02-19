Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

