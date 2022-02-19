Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $77.67 on Monday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.