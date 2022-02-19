Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trupanion by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.