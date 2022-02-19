Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.53

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.53 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33.40 ($0.45). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £43.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.52.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

