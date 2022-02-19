Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Holdings Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 59.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,473 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Tuniu Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 208.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

