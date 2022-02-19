Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.46.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.67. Twilio has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $434.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,517. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

