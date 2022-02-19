Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 76,207 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NWL stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

