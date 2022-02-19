Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.53 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,295,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 922.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.