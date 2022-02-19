Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $93.44 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $7,744,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.