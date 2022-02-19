Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CRI stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

