Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 19.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

