Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.77 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

