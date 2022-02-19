Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Magnite stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

