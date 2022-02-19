Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $418.42 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

