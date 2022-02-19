Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.