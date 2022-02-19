Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 519,300 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Chewy worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 143.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,208.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

