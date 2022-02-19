Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.