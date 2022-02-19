Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $33.73 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.75% of Revolve Group worth $33,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 121.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

