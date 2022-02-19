Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 602,600 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 602,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.81% of Foot Locker worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

