Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,498 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Open Text worth $47,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

OTEX opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

