Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 69,738 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,738 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

