Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

