Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,485,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.02 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

