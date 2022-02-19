Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 553.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 60,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $291.60 and a one year high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.