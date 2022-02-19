Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 348.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

