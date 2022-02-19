UBS Group AG Purchases 10,562,493 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,385.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.12% of APA worth $242,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1,547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

