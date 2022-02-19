UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €17.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.30 ($19.66) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.39) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.61 ($16.60).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

