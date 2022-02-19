UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Price Up 9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $86.65. Approximately 4,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

