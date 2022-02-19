UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.59 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,897. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

